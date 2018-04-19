Woman in her 90s dies after vehicles collide in Co Cork

A woman in her 90s has died after being seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The woman was treated by members of the emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the Sleaveen Road in Macroom.

Gardaí said the car the woman, who lived locally, was driving collided with another vehicle at about 5.20pm.

A postmortem is to be carried out on the woman’s remains at University Hospital Cork and the coroner has been notified, gardaí said.

“The scene of the collision is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are expected to remain in place until midnight.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The fatality is the fourth on Co Cork’s roads since the start of the year and follows two deaths near Midleton and another in Clonakilty.