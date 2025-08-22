Dublin

No Luas Red Line between Connolly and The Point for ‘several weeks’ following fire

Fire severely damaged George’s Dock Bridge near the International Financial Services Centre

Fire damaged the bridge at Georges Dock in Dublin's IFSC on Tuesday. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins
Niamh Towey
Fri Aug 22 2025 - 18:06

Luas Red Line services will not operate between Connolly and The Point for several weeks at a minimum, following a major fire in Dublin’s Docklands area.

Locals witnessed flames shooting up from underneath the George’s Dock Bridge near the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at about 6.10pm on Tuesday evening.

Four fire engines, a foam tender and a water tanker attended the fire at George’s Dock. The fire was brought under control at about 10.30pm.

Significant damage was caused to the bridge, Luas operator Transdev said in a statement on Friday.

Structural engineering assessments are ongoing and services cannot resume in the area until these are completed, the operator said.

Trams continue to operate between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly, but there is no service between Connolly and The Point.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus services between Connolly and The Point, and the Luas team is looking at organising a dedicated replacement bus service to cover the section while works continue.

While no cause for the fire has yet been established, gardaí said on Friday that investigations are ongoing.

Fire inspectors, gardaí and engineers have been assessing the damage to the bridge, having worked through the night on Tuesday to bring the fire under control.

Gas Networks Ireland also confirmed its crew attended the scene and “worked closely with the emergency services to safely isolate the gas flow.

“An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way,” it said in a statement.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Ray McAdam said the situation “could have been much worse” given that the incident occurred at a busy time and flames were quickly seen enveloping the bridge.

“But it looks to me that it was quite a serious fire and [resolving] it was down to the quality and expertise of our fire brigade personnel, and thankfully there was no member of the [Dublin Fire Brigade] injured either,” he told The Irish Times on Wednesday.

