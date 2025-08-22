The almost relentless pressure and stress of Leaving Cert year for students can make the prospect of facing into this enormous challenge again in the event of disappointing results nearly unthinkable.

But, for about 2,000 of the record 61,632 students who sat the Leaving Certificate this year, that’s exactly what they will decide to do. All the while, CAO applications have increased by 8.5 per cent this year to 83,424, reflecting continued interest in university.

However, the truth is, repeating the Leaving Cert is not a path to be taken lightly and it is not suitable for everyone.

So, what are some considerations for students who find themselves disappointed on results day?

Catríona Rodgers, president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, says it is okay to feel a bit overwhelmed. “It can feel like a really tough spot to be in, emotions are high and disappointment can cloud your decision-making,” she says.

Kay Lynch, a guidance counsellor at the Dublin Academy of Education, also stresses that this is a time for cool heads: “The very first thing I would say to anyone considering repeating the Leaving Cert is not to rush into any decision.

“It’s common to have a knee-jerk reaction and say, ‘Right, that’s it, I’m repeating’, if there is disappointment in results or CAO offers. But it’s not a decision to make in the heat of the moment. Let the dust settle. Take a few days. Breathe.”

John O’Regan from Leaving Cert Experts, which provides online grinds with qualified teachers, says that, for some students, repeating is “the best thing they ever did”.

“They come back more focused, more confident, and they knock it out of the park,” he says. “Maybe you were sick last year, maybe you didn’t knuckle down soon enough, or maybe you just had a rough go of it. If that’s you, and if you feel like you’ve more to give, then a repeat year can absolutely work.

“But – and this is a big but – it has to be your decision. Not your parents’. Not your friends’. Not your neighbour’s cousin who got 625 and thinks everyone should be a doctor. You’re the one doing the slog.”

Rogers agrees that repeating can be the right choice for some, especially for students aiming for highly competitive courses such as medicine, dentistry, or nursing, where alternative pathways are limited.

“It might also be worth considering if you narrowly missed a minimum entry requirement and feel confident that you can improve your grades a second time around,” she says.

“But that is where the problem and real issue is. Repeating doesn’t guarantee higher grades or more CAO points. Even if you do improve, there’s no guarantee the points for your preferred course won’t go up too.

If a student has done little or no study, or struggled throughout school, she says repeating usually isn’t the best option

“After a full extra year of pressure and study, you could end up back in the same position, and that can be really tough on your confidence and wellbeing. If you decide it might not be the best path for you, look at similar courses that lead to the same qualification or career.”

One piece of advice from Lynch is to review the scripts. “This gets missed more than it should,” she says. “Exam scripts can tell a lot about what really happened in exams. And if at all possible, they should be looked at with the subject teacher. “Teachers know how to spot if a student was unlucky, or if there were bigger gaps in the answers that resulted in disappointing grades. That clarity can be hugely helpful when deciding whether to repeat or not.”

She says that understanding why the results turned out the way they did is key, and outlines a couple of main scenarios where repeating can be a good idea.

“One is when the student is very young, maybe only 17 when they did their Leaving Cert,” she says. “For these students, another year can give them time to mature, grow up a bit, and be better prepared for college life.

“Students might also have a successful repeat year if they were ill first time round or if they were bereaved. Having time to repeat when they are feeling better can work for some students in this cohort once they have decided alternative pathways are not for them.”

On the other hand, if a student has done little or no study, or struggled throughout school, she says repeating usually isn’t the best option, advising instead to look at different routes, such as PLC courses, instead.

Lynch also cautions against repeating to get into a particular college. “In my experience, repeating for this reason alone is rarely the best move,” she says. “Instead, it often makes more sense to take up the place that has been offered and then explore options to transfer in to their preferred college later.

“External transfers between similar courses in different colleges after the first year are a good option for many students, but it’s important to remember that they are not guaranteed. Students will need to meet certain academic requirements and there has to be space available on the course they want to transfer to. It is worth planning ahead, speaking to the relevant offices early, and keeping options open.”

O’Regan says a key question to ask is whether you can genuinely approach the challenge differently this time.

“Will it mean more structure, more balance, less cramming at 2am with a cup of Barry’s and a prayer? If the answer is yes – if you’re hungry for another shot and ready to change how you go about it – then repeating can be a game-changer,” he says. “But if you’re just doing it because you’re not sure what else to do, or because you think you’ll magically love Macbeth the second time around, maybe pause.”

Repeat students need flexible timetables, where they can just attend when they have a class and are not expected to engage fully in the school community unless they want to

Lynch says it is also crucial that students who are considering repeating understand the difference between CAO points and minimum entry requirements.

CAO points are calculated based on a student’s best six subjects from one single sitting of the Leaving Cert. They cannot be combined across different years.

However, minimum entry requirements, for example a H4 in Irish for primary teaching or a H4 in chemistry for certain science courses, can be met in a different Leaving Cert sitting.

“This means that if a student has already secured the required grade in a subject like Irish, they don’t need to repeat it,” she says. “They can carry that result forward and focus on improving points in six other subjects.”

Equally, if they have enough points for their desired course from their first Leaving Cert, but are short a minimum requirement in just one subject, they can choose to repeat that single subject the following year while working, doing a PLC course or taking a gap year.

“There are many possible scenarios, so it’s important to get clear guidance and check the specific course requirements,” she says.

The only exception is medicine. For all undergraduate medicine courses in Ireland, both the points and the minimum entry requirements must be achieved in the same Leaving Cert year.

Students will also have to consider where they should repeat if they are going down that route. “Many secondary schools don’t accept repeat students, and in my experience it’s difficult for students to repeat in their old school or in regular schools in general,” says Lynch.

She believes repeat students tend to do better in schools where there is a more independent, college-like feel. “Repeat students need flexible timetables, where they can just attend when they have a class and are not expected to engage fully in the school community unless they want to,” she says. “This kind of set-up helps students focus, stay motivated, and get the most out of their repeat year.”

A final important consideration, she says, is to be realistic about what is involved. “Repeating the Leaving Cert isn’t just about doing the same thing again,” she says. “It takes a lot of motivation to keep going the second time around.

“The material might feel more familiar, but it is still a big commitment. Students also need to be aware of syllabus changes. For instance, the set texts in English often change from year to year, so it’s not simply a case of repeating the exact same course.”

Thinking of repeating?

Do ...

Talk to a guidance counsellor They can help you weigh the pros and cons based on your situation. Assess your motivation Make sure you’re repeating for the right reasons, not because you feel pressured. Plan ahead Create a study plan and set realistic goals for the year ahead. Take care of yourself Repeating can be stressful – make sure you’re looking after your wellbeing. Explore all options Consider other pathways such as PLC courses or apprenticeships.

Do not ...