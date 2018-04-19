Woman in her 90s dies in two-car collision in Co Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a two-car collision that claimed the life of elderly woman on the outskirts of Macroom, in Co Cork, on Thursday evening.

The woman, who was in her 90s and was living locally, was fatally injured when the car she was driving was in collision with another car at Sleaveen East on the southern side of Macroom at around 5.20pm.

The emergency services were called and the woman was attended to but it is understood that she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to be carried out on Friday.

Gardaí closed off the road and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator carry out an examination of the scene of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any information that can assist the Garda investigation of the fatal accident is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026-20590.

Thursday’s fatality is the fourth on Cork roads since the start of the year and follows two deaths near Midleton in east Cork and another death in Clonakilty in west Cork.