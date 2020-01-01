Two men held over Cork shop raid freed without charge

Gardaí have released without charge two men who were arrested for questioning about a meat cleaver raid on a shop in Co Cork.

Two men fled with a small quantity of cash, cigarettes and alcohol after bursting into Cuddihy’s shop in Ovens on Sunday evening.

They were armed with a meat cleaver and threatened two staff members on duty before escaping..

No one was injured in the raid but the staff members were badly shaken and the shop remained closed on Sunday night and for a time on Monday morning.

Gardaí began examining CCTV footage from the store and Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the shop for DNA evidence.

Detectives arrested a man in his late 20s in the Ovens area on Monday afternoon and brought him to Gurranebraher Garda station for questioning.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested a second man, also in his late 20s and also in the Ovens area, and brought him to Gurranebraher Garda station.

Gardaí released the first suspect late on Monday night and the second man was released without charge shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve

Gardaí said that they will now prepare a file for the DPP.