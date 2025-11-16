Hungary v Ireland live updates: Follow action from crucial World Cup qualifier

Ken Early is in typically top form, writing about aesthetics and Ireland ahead of the game. Ireland don’t need it to be pretty, but a win would be surely beautiful in Budapest as they’re likely to line up 5-4-1 again with long passes over the top.

“Séamus Coleman has always understood the irrational side of football. The game is about space and lines and tactics and skill but it’s also passion, the battle of wills, and this, more than pretty and creative patterns, is what most people really love to see.”

Ireland’s Séamus Coleman celebrates winning the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Here is Gavin Cummiskey’s match preview:

“The Green Army is on the move. Budapest or bust as 3,000 Irish fans fly into the Hungarian capital for the final World Cup qualifier, with the Republic of Ireland intent on backing up Thursday’s magnificent 2-0 defeat of Portugal with the three points needed to reach a playoff next March.

“Hungary, led by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, only require a draw to finish second in Group F.“

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s final 2026 World Cup qualifying game in Group F, against Hungary in Budapest. The stakes couldn’t be higher and there is plenty at stake as the campaign comes down to one game. After Ireland’s impressive victory over Portugal, it means they need to beat Hungary to get to a Uefa playoff next year.

That won’t be easy away from home against a team led by Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai and who Ireland drew against at home after being 2-0 down.

Evan Ferguson is out although he was unlikely to start anyway after Troy Parrott’s stunning performance against the Portuguese. Two more goals against Hungary would do the job nicely. Kick-off at the Puskás Arena is at 2pm. We’ll know our future early and whether it will make or ruin our Sunday.