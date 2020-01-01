Man (19) dies after New Year’s Day car crash in Co Derry

A 19-year-old man has died in Co Derry after the car he was driving collided with another car in the early hours of the new year.

The collision happened around 2.30am on New Year’s Day on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh. The deceased was named by the PSNI as Michael Óg McKenna, who is from the Maghera area.

The female driver of the other car and two teenage boys who were passengers were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 460 01/01/20.

The Moneysharvan Road reopened at around lunchtime after police completed an examination of the scene the crash.