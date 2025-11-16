Five people in 20s killed and three others injured in Co Louth crash

A garda at the scene on the L3168 just outside Dundalk, Co Louth, where five people have died. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Five people in their 20s have died and three others have been injured following a two-car crash in Co Louth last night.

The three men and two women died in the collision between a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Landcruiser on the L3168, Gibstown in Dundalk just after 9pm.

Five occupants of the Volkswagen Golf died at the scene. Another occupant of the car, a male in his 20s, was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment of serious, non-life threatening, injuries.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, a male and a female, were also taken to the same hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Four of the deceased are from Ireland. One of the victims, a girlfriend of one of the men in the car, was visiting from Scotland.

Supt Charlie Armstrong of Dundalk Garda station said: “This tragedy, with the loss of five young adults will have a deep impact on families and local communities in Carrickmacross, Dromconrath and in Scotland.

“This is a shocking, devastating event for these families, their communities and the community here in Dundalk.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “numbed and shocked at the horrific road crash”.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of these young people, and those injured.

“We also think of our first responders, who worked so professionally in truly devastating circumstances.”

Supt Charlie Armstrong speaking to the media near the scene on the L3168. Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Tánaiste Simon Harris said a “veil of deep sadness and shock” had come over the country with the news emerging of the crash.

“This morning, my thoughts and I know the thoughts of people right across our country are with the families of those who have lost loved ones, their friends, and their communities” and expressed his thanks to emergency responders.

Supt Armstrong also expressed his gratitude to his colleagues who attended the scene last night and the other emergency services including Dundalk fire brigade, HSE paramedics and staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“The scene was very difficult, in adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the five deceased was exemplary,” he said.

Photograph: Damien Eagers/PA Wire

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú (SF) said “there are difficult and dark days ahead for the families and friends who have lost loved ones but I know that the whole of Louth will carry them and support them in every way possible as they face this unimaginable tragedy.”

The L3168 is closed between the N52 and the R171, which is preserved pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Diversions are in place.

Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to each of the families to provide support and gardaí will keep the families updated as to the course of the ongoing investigation.

Supt Armstrong appealed for anyone with information who was on the L3168 between 8.30pm and 9.15pm last night to contact the Garda Investigation Team on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The deaths bring to 157 the number of people who have died on Irish roads this year compared to 148 last year.