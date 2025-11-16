Storm Claudia: People urged to check on vulnerable neighbours as flooding still possible

Weather conditions are forecast to improve on Sunday, according to Met Éireann. Photograph: Brian Lawless/ PA Wire

Flooding is still possible across parts of Leinster and Munster after the heavy rain brought by Storm Claudia, the State emergency response body has said.

Areas of counties Wexford and Laois were among the worst affected after downpours fell on already saturated ground on Friday and Saturday.

People in these counties have been urged to take extra care on roads and check on vulnerable neighbours.

Cllr Oliver Walsh, leas cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, said Bridgetown, Castlebridge and Ballycanew were among the areas worst affected by flooding.

Blackwater, where the councillor lives, also flooded and a number of homes were affected. Mr Walsh said council crews had been “working very hard over the weekend” to remove debris and clear roads.

“The big thing would be for people to go out and check on their neighbours, check that everybody is okay - especially any older, vulnerable neighbours,” he said on Sunday. “It’s actually raining here now today, so it’s not completely gone either.”

Aontú councillor Jim Codd said the latest flooding in Bridgetown, in the south of the county, resulted in a fish shop and several homes being badly affected.

[ Storm Claudia: Motorists urged to take caution as flooding still possible in Leinster and MunsterOpens in new window ]

The village, and thousands of acres of surrounding land, were hit by heavy flooding on Christmas Day 2021, with scores of residents having to be rescued by the emergency services.

Mr Codd said the situation in Bridgetown was “dire” over the weekend.

“Even fire units couldn’t make it through the floods, so thankfully members of the Civil Defence waded in to help residents in two houses in particular which bore the brunt,” he said.

“Bridgetown and neighbouring Duncormick are at the frontline of climate change. People are very, very afraid that this is going to happen again this winter and every year.”

Mr Codd said some homes and businesses in the area can no longer get insurance due to being flooded and it is proving tough to sell properties as a result. He called on Wexford County Council to take urgent action to address the problem ”before it’s too late”.

The National Directorate for Fire & Emergency Management (NDFEM) convened a meeting of local authorities, relevant Government departments, State agencies and utility providers over the weekend to discuss the response to the storm.

“Some rivers haven’t yet peaked, so flooding is still possible across Leinster and Munster after warnings expired and rainfall eases,” it said in a statement.

“With persistent rain across Ireland in recent days, the ground conditions in many areas are already saturated, and many rivers are at capacity.”

A spokesman said on Sunday that the NDFEM is continuing to monitor the situation.

Weather conditions are forecast to improve on Sunday, according to Met Éireann.

It is cloudy in many parts of the country today with patchy rain and mist. It will become sunnier from the north as the day goes on with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range from 7 to 12 degrees.

There may be some showers in Ulster or Connacht tonight, but it will be mainly dry with long clear spells. Temperatures will dip to as low as zero in some places overnight, bringing a chance of frost.

Monday is expected to be a dry day with sunny spells in many areas, Met Éireann says.

There will be some rain and drizzle, particularly in Ulster and Connacht, on Monday evening. Highest temperatures will range from 6 to 10 degrees, dropping to zero to four degrees on Monday night.