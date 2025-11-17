Paddy McCarthy delighted after vindicating Farrell’s decision to select him against Australia

A first Test in Chicago against the All Blacks, a first Test try a week later against Japan and a first Test start against Australia. Paddy McCarthy has arrived as an Irish international and how.

On Saturday night he utterly vindicated the faith placed in him by Andy Farrell and the Irish coaches with a 47-minute showing which all his coaches and team-mates through the ranks had long since envisaged.

First and foremost McCarthy – immovable while staying square – had the upper hand on his side of the scrum against Allan Alaalatoa, which was the platform for two of Ireland’s first three tries. He put in a shift defensively with nine tackles, while giving a glimpse of his bull-like carries.

“Yeah I was happy,” he said afterwards. “Scrum was good. There were mistakes there that I need to brush up on, but happy enough as it’s international rugby and it’s not going to go perfectly. Happy with how I’m going and thankfully I’m not injured or anything, that’s always good.”

Yet again, another Farrell fast-tracking hunch is working out. As with older brother Joe, whom the coach blooded at the age of 21 in the November clash with Australia three years ago, the Ireland coach recognises their raw power.

“My brother was telling me there’s very few times where you get a packed-out Aviva, there’s not many moments that it comes around. Even if you have a long career, it’s still very special every time you’re playing in the Aviva.”

Talking about his brother’s influence, the young McCarthy said: “He’s massive. Equally, when I’m out and he’s in, I’ll help him in any way I can. We’re great friends, he’s my best friend. It’s nice.

“I can’t believe I was playing Australia today. I went over to Australia and I remember watching the first Test and having a pint, just like in a Lions jersey, watching it. I can’t believe playing a guy like James O’Connor, all those guys. There’s some great players in the Australian team so it’s kind of surreal, to be honest. It was cool.”

Ireland's Paddy McCarthy and Ryan Baird celebrate after the game. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

Not out of character, it has to be said, there was also one daft penalty for needless use of a hand on the deck in a ruck under the nose of referee Karl Dickson. Oh Paddy.

But it’s the McCarthy edge which Farrell also likes, citing how he left an indelible impression on him when he was part of the under-20s squad which the team trained against three seasons ago and seemingly caused all sorts of carnage.

“Some of it’s probably true, some of it’s not that true,” he said with a sheepish grin. “I don’t know. It was funny. I was probably a bit of an idiot in the Under 20s anyway. I was really revved up. I probably toned things down a little bit as I got into the senior environment, just chilled out in a good way. Obviously, still adding to the game, but just focusing on my role a bit more.

“It was cool training against the senior squad. It was kind of funny. Obviously, I idolised Johnny [Sexton]. I thought I was being friendly, but I think he took it as me being cheeky or something. He kind of fecked me out a bit, but he was grand. It was cool,” said McCarthy.

For all the hope through his Blackrock, Trinity and Irish Under-20s days, McCarthy still hadn’t made a start for Leinster until this season and despite being in the squad, missed out on a first cap against either Georgia or Portugal.

He didn’t envisage this.

“I wasn’t sure if I’d be playing for Ireland or not. I know when the squad came out, I thought I was in the A squad. When the message came in, it was ‘ANS squad’. I didn’t know it was ‘Autumn Nations’, I thought it was A squad or A national squad,” he revealed.

“I was like, I’ll just take what I get and play as much as possible. But I was happy out. I was very happy that the coaches, Fogs, Pauly and Faz, put a lot of confidence in me when I came in; more than I expected.

“I didn’t think I would get a start in this window because in the summer, I didn’t even play in the Ireland squad. So, to actually get a start and being told I was going well, in the scrums and things like that, it was nice.”

A fourth cap against the Springboks would top off a slightly surreal month, but he remains humble.

“Yeah, I’d love that. There is good competition and unfortunately Jack Boyle hasn’t got a run out yet and we’re still young and both learning. I’ll take what I can get and if I get to play again, I’d love it. If not, whatever, I’ll do it with the squad.”