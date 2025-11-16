World Cup playoffs: Who are Ireland’s potential opponents and when is the draw?

What happens now?

Ireland’s stunning 3-2 win over Hungary has ensured a valuable second-place finish in their World Cup qualifying group. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s team become one of 12 group runners-up to qualify for the World Cup playoffs, along with four teams from the 2024-25 Nations League.

The 16 teams go forward to a playoff structure broken into four sections. Each section consists of two semi-finals and a final, which means four places at the World Cup are up for grabs.

Ireland must win a playoff semi-final on March 26th, 2026, and follow it up with victory in the playoff final five days later to secure a place at the 2026 World Cup. Not easy, but already it has been quite the achievement to get to the playoffs after coming back from the brink against Hungary thanks to a Troy Parrott hat-trick.

When is the draw?

The draw to determine the four playoff sections, or “paths”, will be held at midday on Thursday in Zurich.

Who will they play?

Albania, Ukraine and the Czech Republic have finished second in their qualifying group and are therefore through to the playoff.

Turkey are three points behind Spain and likely to finish in the playoff position. Italy, Poland and Kosovo also look likely to be playoff bound.

If Slovakia pull off a shock win away to Germany on Monday, the Germans will be headed for the playoff. However, it is more probable that Slovakia will finish as group runner-up and take one of the 16 slots.

North Macedonia and Wales are both likely to be in the playoffs, as Belgium should beat Liechtenstein at home. They face off in a match for second that is more likely to decide seeding. Then it will be some final matchups for first or second – Scotland or Denmark, Austria or Bosnia and Herzegovina. Then through the Nations League, there is Sweden, Romania and Northern Ireland.

How will it be decided who plays who?

The 12 group runners-up will be allocated to pots one to three (seeded based on the Fifa Men’s World Ranking of November 2025), while the four teams advancing via the Nations League will be automatically placed into pot four. Romania, Sweden and Northern Ireland are guaranteed to be in pot four. The other team will most likely be North Macedonia or Wales.

Here is a potential list of seeding positions, but they are very much subject to change:

Pot 1:

Italy, Turkey, Ukraine, Poland

Pot 2:

Scotland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Albania

Pot 3:

Republic of Ireland, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzogovina, Kosovo

Pot 4:

Sweden, Wales, Romania, Northern Ireland

Worth remembering

The likes of Denmark and Austria could also be involved. Ukraine’s late goals against Iceland may push Ireland into an unseeded position in pot three.

What do seeded and unseeded pots mean?

If you are seeded, then you play the playoff semi-final at home; if you are unseeded you play away from home. So Ireland are likely to be playing a team from pot 2 away from home, which could be Scotland, Czech Republic, Slovakia or Albania. If Scotland beat Denmark, then Poland come into the equation for pot two for their semi-final. Ireland will also have an eye on what path they have for pot 1, with Italy the team to avoid.