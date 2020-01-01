State’s first baby of 2020 born at Rotunda hospital in Dublin

A girl believed to be the State’s first baby of 2020 was born at 12 minutes past midnight in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital.

The baby, weighing 3.23kgs (7lbs 2oz) was her mother’s first child and both mother and daughter were said by the hospital to be doing well.

A second baby girl, weighing 2.59kgs (5lb 11oz), was born at the hospital at 12.59am. This baby girl was her mother’s third child.

The hospital said a photocall was being prepared for Wednesday afternoon at which more details of the girls and their families are expected to be released.

The Rotunda said it believed the child was the first born on the year, a conclusion supported by a number of the State’s maternity hospitals.

Meanwhile Cork couple, Diana Rodrigues and Cyril Pinto from Midleton were celebrating their birth of their little girl, Aida Cheryl at Cork University Maternity Hospital shortly after midnight.

Little Aida Cheryl, who was born at 00.22 am, weighing in at 2.96kg, is the couple’s second child and follows on from her brother, Aidan who was born in 2012 to the couple, who are originally from India.

Also celebrating at CUMH was Polish couple, Danuta and Tomasz Ptoczak from Rathmore in Co Kerry after Danuta gave birth to baby Susanna who was 3.9kgs when she was born at 05.06am.

And fellow Polish couple, Agata and Peter Wierzbicka from Carrigaline in Co Cork were equally thrilled when Agata gave birth to their little boy, Patryk ,who was born at 6.23am, weighing in at just over 4kgs at the Cork hospital.

University Hospital Limerick said its first baby was born at 12.46 am but as the mother had requested no publicity not further information would be made available, other than mother and baby were doing well.

Privacy

It was a pattern repeated across the State as hospitals acceded to the requests of parents for privacy.

The Coombe Women’s Hospital said two babies were born in the first five hours of the day but the families involved did not want any publicity and no further details would be provided.

Holles Street said it had at least one baby born in the early hours of January 1st, but was unable to provide any details , including the time of the first arrival.

Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda said it delivered a baby girl at 6am but no further details were forthcoming.

Cavan General Hospital said it could not confirm if any babies were born as information could not be given out over the phone.

A spokeswoman for Mayo University Hospital said no babies had been born after midnight, but one was expected in the coming hours.

A request for information was made to Cork University Hospital and a response is expected.

Letterkenny General Hospital said none had been born by 11.20am but one was one the way.

Mullingar General Hospital in Co Westmeath said it has “unfortunately” no New Year babies.