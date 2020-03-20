Sean Cox, who suffered severe brain injury in Liverpool attack, returns home

Sean Cox, the Liverpool fan from Dunboyne, who suffered a severe brain injury after being assaulted in the build-up to a Champions League game against Roma in April 2018, has returned home, his family has announced on social media.

After lengthy spells in a number of different medical facilities, most recently Marymount Care Centre in Lucan, the father of three will now continue his rehabilitation but the family described the move as “an important and positive milestone”.

“This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time,” said Sean’s wife, Martina, in a social media posting. “While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again.

“I can’t thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months.

She added, “At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, it’s clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be.”