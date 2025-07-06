Texas flood victims: What we know

Texas floods: A downed tree in the flooded Guadalupe river in Kerrville. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/The New York Times

The flash flooding on the Guadalupe river in central Texas has killed at least 43 people, including 15 children. Some two dozen girls from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp, are still missing.

Rescuers have been searching the river on Saturday, and the death toll is expected to rise. Here’s what we know about those who were killed.

Sarah Marsh

Sarah Marsh, an 8-year-old student at Cherokee Bend Elementary in Mountain Brook, Alabama, was one of the campers at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas.

In a statement posted online, Stewart Welch, the mayor of Mountain Brook, a suburb of Birmingham, confirmed that Sarah was among those who died in the flood and said that the city was heartbroken.

[ Texas floods: Death toll reaches at least 43; dozens still missingOpens in new window ]

Buses carrying girls who were at Camp Waldemar unload in downtown Kerrville, Texas to reunite with family. Photograph: Jordan Vonderhaar/The New York Times

“This is an unimaginable loss for her family, her school and our entire community,” he wrote. “Sarah’s passing is a sorrow shared by all of us, and our hearts are with those who knew her and loved her.”

In a text message Saturday, Sarah’s grandmother, Debbie Ford Marsh, said that Sarah’s parents were not able to talk and declined to comment on behalf of the family.

Earlier, on Facebook, she posted: “We will always feel blessed to have had this beautiful spunky ray of light in our lives. She will live on in our hearts forever!”

The toppled mailbox for Camp Mystic is surrounded by debris. Photograph: Carter Johnston/The New York Times

Janie Hunt

Janie Hunt (9), of Dallas, died in the flash flooding, her grandmother Margaret Hunt said in an interview.

Janie was also attending Camp Mystic. It was her first time there as a camper, and she attended along with six of her cousins, who were safe, Hunt said.

Hunt said she was in Vermont when she got a call from her daughter, Anne Lindsay Hunt, telling her about the flooding. Janie’s parents drove to Ingram Elementary, the reunification centre, where they were told to visit a funeral home and identify their daughter. Janie was the eldest of three children.

Debris, including a canoe, wrapped around a tree by floodwaters on the road to Camp Mystic in Texas. Photograph: Carter Johnston/The New York Times

Bobby and Amanda Martin

Bobby Martin (46) and his wife, Amanda (44) were among those killed, Bobby Martin’s father, John Keith Martin, told the New York Times.

The couple, from Odessa, Texas, were reportedly camping by the Guadalupe river when their RV was swept away by rising floodwaters. The elder Martin said one of his grandchildren and that grandchild’s girlfriend were with the couple and were still missing.

“He was an adventurous man, adventurous and outgoing. He had many good friends, because he was a good friend,” John Keith Martin said of his son. “He’s just incredible.”

Debris left by the flooded Guadalupe river. Photograph: Carter Johnston/The New York Times

Jane Ragsdale

Jane Ragsdale, director and co-owner of the Heart O’ the Hills summer camp in Kerr County, is among those confirmed dead in the flooding, said a statement posted to the camp’s website. No campers were residing at the site when the floods hit.

“We at the camp are stunned and deeply saddened by Jane’s death,” the statement said. “She embodied the spirit of Heart O’ the Hills and was exactly the type of strong, joyful woman that the camp aimed to develop with the girls entrusted to us each summer.”

Ragsdale, who became camp director in 1988, started as a camper and later became a counsellor. – This article originally appeared in The New York Times.