Q&A: Unpacking Ryanair’s revised baggage charges

Ryanair said airline wants its free bag allowance to be bigger than the EU standard, with changes on the way. Photograph: iStock

Ryanair are allowing us to bring bigger bags on planes is it?

It is. As it stands Ryanair passengers can bring a free bag measuring 40x25x20cm on-board and place it under the seat in front of them. Under the changes, the size of the bags permitted will increase to 40x30x20cm. That amounts to an extra 5cm along one side.

Hmm, that doesn’t sound like a huge amount?

It is and it isn’t. The enhanced size should allow you to bring a couple of extra T-shirts or maybe three pairs of rolled up socks on to the plane with you. Michael O’Leary has said it might even stretch to an additional pair of trousers too.

So, why are Ryanair doing this?

The on-board baggage allowances of all airlines have been under scrutiny by law makers in the EU of late with members of the European Parliament pushing for changes that would force airlines to allow passengers to carry on two cabin bags at no cost.

The European Commission has not gone that far but it has agreed a standard size of small bag, which is 40x30x15cm. Mr O’Leary said this week that Ryanair wants “our personal baggage allowance, our free bag allowance to be bigger than the EU standard so we’re moving ours up. We want you to have a big free bag but limit yourself to that one free bag and don’t bring a second one.”

[ Michael O’Leary calls for Ursula von der Leyen’s resignation amidst French airport strikesOpens in new window ]

Ryanair is not acting along. In what is considered a pre-emptive strike – the airlines’ trade body, Airlines for Europe (A4E), which includes Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Air France and Lufthansa announced enhanced standards for a free under-seat bag that its members will roll out by the end of summer.

And those are the dimensions Ryanair are introducing?

Actually, no. The minimum dimensions proposed by the A4E are 40x30x15cm, it said – so Ryanair is actually promising slightly bigger bags.

What do the A4E people say about the two free bags business?

It is against the rules and has said it would strip passengers of choice and force services on them they don’t need. As Ourania Georgoutsakou, A4E’s managing director, put it recently: “What’s next? Mandatory popcorn and drinks as part of your cinema ticket?” .

So when are the Ryanair changes coming into effect?

The new free bag size is likely to come into effect before the end of the summer as the bag sizers it uses at boarding gates are adjusted to the new standard.

Bag sizers? That reminds me, weren’t there some issues around Ryanair bags recently?

Oh yes. In recent months, this newspaper has highlighted the experiences of many Ryanair passengers who have been hit with unexpected charges of up to €75 at boarding gates after their bags – often bags they have used many times without issue – were deemed to be too big for the airline’s sizers.

Ryanair has insisted there has been no changes to how it polices carry-on luggage in recent months, and says while “new stickers have been fitted to the front and sides of our sizers to show the exact permitted dimensions of our two bag sizes (40 x 20 x 25cm) and (55 x 40 x 20cm), [the] stickers show that our permitted dimensions are smaller than our sizers. Our sizers are, therefore, bigger than our permitted/agreed bag sizes. Only bags that do not fit within our sizers (and so considerably exceed our agreed bag sizes) get charged for.”

So what is the policy when it comes to bags?

It insists that its “bag policy is simple: if it fits in our bag sizer (which is bigger than our agreed dimensions), it gets on free of charge. If it doesn’t fit within our sizers, it will be charged. There has been no change in this policy for many years.”

And more generally, what are the rules when it comes to bags?

Passengers are strongly urged to check with airlines before they pack as it really does help to know the rules.

Anyone looking to bring a 10kg bag on-board a short-haul Aer Lingus flight must book “carry-on bag with priority boarding” at a cost of €9.99.

But 10kg bags can be checked in for free. If you show up at the boarding gate with your bag without paying in advance you will be charged a €35 fee.

Checking in a 20kg bag is between €25 and €55 depending on the length of a flight. Checking in a 40kg spread over two bags costs between €65 and €85. The excess baggage rate charged by the airline is €10 per kilo over your allowance.

Priority boarding with Ryanair gets you your 10kg on board bag for “free” – although remember, if it is deemed too big, you will pay through the nose If you check it in, it can cost between €9.49 and €44.99, depending on the time and distance of the flight.

A 20kg checked-in bag with Ryanair costs between €18.99 and €59.99. The pricing for excess baggage is €13.99 per each added kilogram.