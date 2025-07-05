Br Kevin Crowley remembered as ‘fearless and tireless advocate’ for the most vulnerable in society

Mourners gathered for the funeral of Br Kevin Crowley at the St Mary of the Angels church on Saturday. Photograph: Tom Honan

Br Kevin Crowley was a “fearless and tireless advocate” for the most vulnerable in society and a man with a “generous, passionate heart”, the funeral of the late Capuchin Friar has heard.

The founder of the Capuchin Day Centre for homeless people in Dublin died this week, aged 91.

His funeral at the St Mary of the Angels church on Saturday morning, one street over from the homeless centre, was attended by hundreds of mourners who paid tribute to the man who represented “the conscience” of the Irish people.

Known to most simply as Br Kevin, he was “a tireless advocate for those with no voice” and “always had a particular affection for the vulnerable people in our country”, Br Patrick Flynn told the packed church in Dublin 7.

He was a “driven” and “deeply religious” man who “used his gifts well”, the congregation heard.

Br Flynn recalled how Br Kevin awoke at 4am each morning, went to chapel for prayer at 4.30am and then walked over to the day centre to prepare for the hundreds of people who would arrive for breakfast.

“Kevin was really good at spotting people in distress and gently taking them under his wing,” he said.

“He wasn’t perfect; he could be feisty and challenging. But what he did have in abundance was a generous, passionate heart.”

Tributes were also paid to the staff and volunteers at the centre. “He was never a one-man band,” said Br Flynn. “One of his great gifts was to inspire other people to come with him.”

A letter sent from the Capuchin general council in Rome following Br Kevin’s death – recalling how he had founded the day centre in 1969 in response to seeing homeless men eating from rubbish bins – was read out during the mass. It noted how the late Pope Francis, who visited the Capuchin centre during his visit to Ireland in 2018, said he was “moved” by Br Kevin’s “beautiful” work in Dublin.

Br Richard Hendrick, principal celebrant of the funeral, expressed the Capuchin friars’ commitment to carry on Br Kevin’s work into the future. “It will continue and it will grow and as long as there are guests who wish to avail of the service, we make it our commitment as friars to be there for you along with the staff and the volunteers.”

Saturday’s funeral was attended by President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina. Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell, retired archbishop Diarmuid Martin and Bishop of Cork and Ross Fintan Gavin joined in the celebration of mass. Archdeacon David Pierpoint also attended, representing the Church of Ireland.

Following the mass, the funeral procession made its way slowly up Church Street to the sound of applause from attendees and members of the local community. It turned on to King Street North and then to Bow Street where it stopped briefly in front of the Capuchin Day Centre.

Alan Bailey, the centre’s manager, recalled how Br Kevin had built it up from “nothing” to providing daily breakfasts to 400 people and dinners to 700. This Saturday alone, just under 400 people attended for breakfast.

“We had to close early today to get to the funeral,” Mr Bailey said. When the centre opened in the late 60s, Br Kevin never could have imagined the hundreds of people who would be in need of food five decades later, said Mr Bailey. “We never thought we’d still be here. There will come a day when we can close the door and say his work is done. But that day is not here yet.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said Br Kevin’s life, and death, set the challenge to “do better” in responding to the State’s homelessness crisis. He “respected people immeasurably” but was also “extremely opinionated”, said Ms McDonald. “He couldn’t have achieved what he achieved without incredible stamina and very strong opinions. He was a man of love but he hated poverty.”

Senator Aubrey McCarthy, founder of the Tiglin Lighthouse homeless cafe, said Br Kevin was a “beacon of light to thousands of people in the inner city” who worked “without judgment” and with “humility”.

Mr McCarthy said he had contacted Dublin City Council and the Lord Mayor requesting a street in the capital be named after the friar. “He would possibly not like it, but I do think we need to pay tribute to Br Kevin, who really made a difference to the people of Dublin.”