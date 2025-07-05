Passengers evacuated before fire engulfs Carlow bus

The cause of a blaze that broke out on a bus on the N80 near the village of Ballon, Co Carlow is unknown

Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus in Co Carlow on Friday evening after it caught fire.

The blaze, which broke out on a Wexford Bus shortly before 6pm at Glynn Crossroads, prompted an emergency response and traffic disruption along the N80 near the village of Ballon.

All passengers were able to safely disembark before the situation escalated. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle, operated by the private coach company, became engulfed in flames while in motion. The cause is unknown and the company has been contacted for comment.

Gardai assisted fire services at the scene of a bus fire on the N80 in Co Carlow on Friday.

Video footage emerged online showing the fire breaking out towards the rear and rapidly spreading as the driver pulled over and passengers evacuated. By the time emergency services arrived, it was completely ablaze and empty.

Fire crews extinguished the flames but not before the vehicle was entirely destroyed. The charred frame remained at the roadside as cleanup and investigation work continued.

The road was temporarily blocked and diversions were put in place.

Witnesses reported seeing flames and thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle as emergency crews arrived on the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said they assisted fire services at the scene of a bus fire on the N80.

“No injuries were reported. The road, which had been closed for a time, has since been reopened.”