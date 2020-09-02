Schools face ‘chronic shortage’ of teachers in months ahead, unions warn

Schools are facing a chronic shortage of teachers due to absences as a result of illness and retirements in the months ahead, trade unions have warned.

Trade unions in the education field told the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 on Wednesday that they had strong concerns about members with significant illnesses who had been told by the occupational health service that they must return to work in schools. The committee heard that a new “robust” appeal system will now be put in place.

Unions warned that if teachers and other education personnel with existing conditions were unable to return to schools alongside forthcoming retirements and problems with recruitment, it could lead to serious staff shortages.

John Boyle, the general secretary of the primary teachers’ union, INTO, said the new robust appeal mechanism was only announced last Friday. He said there were members who had four or five consultants advising them against going back into the school building. He said the occupational service on the other hand had “a very high bar” set by the Government about the definition of what constituted high risk.

“In the next couple of weeks it will be very clear there is a very significant number of these (teachers at high risk). There are also a large number of teachers expecting babies whose doctors are very concerned about their return to the workplace as well,” he said.

“The danger with this is that if the appeal mechanism is not working, We will have a lot of people declared sick by their GPs or their consultants . They will not be returning .and in a case where a school has multiple absences, even the (new) supply panels will not be able to fill the gaps.”

The general secretary of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) Michael Gillespie told the Oireachtas committee that in second level schools there were a lack of teachers in certain subjects and that recruitment was proving difficult. He said in a month’s time delayed retirements were also going to hit the second level system and there would not be sufficient teachers to replace those who were leaving.

“Both problems, the number of teachers who are at very high risk who will be clearly identified over the coming weeks who will not be able to teach in their schools plus the retirements that are coming mean that we in second level believe there will be a chronic shortage of teachers in some schools.”

He said more than likely the worst places affected will be schools in urban areas, particularly Dublin.

The general secretary of the ASTI Kieran Christie told the committee that schools advertising positions were getting few, if any, applicants. He said “the portents were not good”.

“Anecdotally we are hearing that interviews are taking place and lots of them have very few applicants and some people are telling us that in pinch subjects like languages and practical subjects they are not getting applicants at all. That is something that can only get worse in the context of illnesses and retirements that are in line.”

Mr Christie said the ASTI was receiving a significant number of calls from teachers with illnesses include chronic kidney disease, cancer and serious heart disease.

“Anxiety levels for this group are very high. It is unconscionable that teachers who suffer the likes of these illnesses are being required to return to classrooms teaching sizeable groups,” he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, ASTI is demanding that the Minister for Education make alternative arrangements, such as working from home, for teachers and students who are in the ‘high risk’ category.”

Mr Gillespie said TUI members would not accept any departure from the public health guidance, including the absolute necessity to maintain a physical distance of no less than one metre and preferably 2m, in schools.

“Unfortunately, we have had reports in recent days of schools that have not yet put the necessary measures in place, we reiterate again that the TUI will not permit non-compliance on this key issue.”

Andy Pike of the trade union Fórsa , which represents about 20,000 non-teaching staff in schools, said: “We can state to the Committee that there are a significant number of staff today providing personal care to students without adequate personal protective equipment. The equipment in question is in plentiful supply and is inexpensive, a medical grade face mask which provides protection against Covid-19 costs less than 50 cent.”