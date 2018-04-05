Receipt for €8,500 bed among items found in CAB raids across five counties

A Rolex watch and a receipt for an €8,500 bed, as well as drugs and a number of cars were among items seized as part of a major Garda operation targeting organised crime.

One man was arrested after gardaí carried out 21 searches in Dublin and border counties on Thursday morning.

They recovered the watch, cars including a Mercedes Benz, suspected cannabis and cocaine, two stolen caravans as well as strimmers and lawn mowers and almost €30,000 - approximately €27,800 in cash and £1,570 in sterling.

A Garda statement said: “A quantity of documents and mobile phones are currently being examined by gardaí.

“A freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial institution.”

It is understood there was up to €100,000 in this account.

The searches, targeting the proceeds of organised crime, were carried out in Louth, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Dublin by the Criminal Assets Bureau, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Revenue Customs, and local gardaí.

A senior Garda said the operation carried out was targeting the assets of a crime gang involved in the sale and distribution of drugs.