Investigation under way after body found in Cork house

Gardaí have opened an investigation into the the death of a 58-year-old man whose body was found in a rented house in Cork on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Gardaí have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 58-year-old man whose body was found in a rented house in Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

The man’s body was found by Gardaí in a house at Lower Barrack View near the North Cathedral around 4pm after they were contacted by a man in the area.

It is understood the man had gone down the cul-de-sac behind the cathedral and, looking in a window of the terraced house, saw what he believed was a body in a room.

Gardaí subsequently gained access to the house before immediately cordoning off the scene and requesting the services of Garda scenes-of-crime examiners, who preserved the scene.

Gardaí also requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office. The man’s body is due to removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem on Wednesday.

Officers began door-to-door inquiries and have established that the man – who was renting the property – had not been seen by his neighbours for a number of days.

Garda sources said there was no sign of forced entry to the property but they were keeping an open mind as to the cause of the man’s death pending the postmortem.

They say they are hopeful the postmortem will establish what happened to the deceased man and give an approximate time of death.