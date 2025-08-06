Dublin Horse Show is back for its 150th running and organisers expect more than 110,000 to attend

The biggest crowd of the week is expected on Friday when the Aga Khan Trophy will be contested. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

More than 110,000 people are expected to descend on Ballsbridge this week as the RDS Dublin Horse Show enters its 150th year.

The largest summer event in Dublin will see about 1,600 horses and ponies compete across 168 classes and competitions over five days. A total prize fund of more than €1.4 million is on the line.

Traffic on Anglesea Road was at a standstill for a time on Tuesday afternoon as vendors and those involved in staging the show waited to access the venue.

While the RDS has 83 full-time employees, an additional 300 temporary staff are employed during the show.

Mikey O'Doherty (left) and Harry Brown put the final touches together ahead of the Dublin Horse Show at the RDS. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The Dublin Horse Show runs from Wednesday until Sunday, August 10th. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The five-day event, which costs more than €7 million to stage, will host 84 showing and 32 performance classes. It will also be the stage for 35 national showjumping competitions and 15 international showjumping competitions, eight of which are world ranking classes.

The Nations’ Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy takes place on Friday and is expected to draw the largest crowd of the week. The Aga Khan Trophy was won by the United States last year.

Meanwhile, the €10,000 prize for the winner of the best-dressed competition will be awarded on Thursday. Judges are keeping an eye out for “personality and poise”.

Equestrian artist and “horse whisperer” Santi Serra is also set to perform for the crowds. His show, featuring four horses and an eagle, is an “unforgettable experience”, according to organisers.

“His horsemanship skills and passion for his animals are truly inspiring and his performances never fail to captivate our audiences,” said Fiona Sheridan, RDS Dublin Horse Show director.

The new Anglesea Stand is still undergoing construction. When it is complete, it will bolster capacity by 6,775. Organisers expect the €50 million development to be in place for next year’s Dublin Horse Show.

The RDS Dublin Horse Show runs from Wednesday to Sunday.