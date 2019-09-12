Planning sought for 287 ‘build -to-rent’ apartments in Stillorgan

A planning application for 287 “build-to-rent” apartments, including studios, co-working and communal leisure areas, has been lodged with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The proposed Strategic Housing Development is to be in six blocks at the Grange development between Brewery Road and the N11 in Stillorgan.

Under the Strategic Housing Development system applications for schemes of more than 100 homes, or blocks of 200 student or co-living spaces, are made directly to An Bórd Pleanála, bypassing the local authority planning phase.

The applicant is understood to be prominent developer Kennedy Wilson Europe, acting on behalf of two of its investment funds.

It was reported in June of last year that Kennedy Wilson Europe had acquired 274 of the 507 completed apartments in the Grange development, as well as the remaining four acre site, for €160 million.

The proposed blocks would rise between one and 11 storeys and include 19 studio apartments, 125 one bed apartments and 143 two bed units.

Among the residential facilities there is to be a cinema, a gym with facilities for men and women, co-working rooms, kitchen/dining areas, a games area and meeting rooms.

Each residential unit has private open space in the form of a balcony, terrace or roof terrace.

A a crèche facility and associated outdoor play area in the form of a roof terrace is to be provided in a three-storey block.

A total of 100 car parking spaces (16 at surface level and 84 at basement level), 596 bicycle spaces and five motorcycle spaces are also proposed.

Provision has also been made for pedestrian access to the adjoining park to the southwest, the N11 to the northeast and the existing Grange development to the southeast.