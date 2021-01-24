‘Pipeline’ of Covid-19 patients into ICU a challenge for hospitals, says HSE chief

There is a “significant pipeline” of patients who may need intensive care facilities and that this is presenting a “real challenge” for the hospital system, the head of the HSE Paul Reid has forecast.

Mr Reid said there on Sunday there were 24 intensive care beds free across the State. There were 1,914 patients in hospitals with Covid-19 including 218 in intensive care units.

Mr Reid said that eight hospitals had reached the level of their surge capacity for patients needing intensive care and that some had to be moved in recent days to other hospitals.

Speaking on the This Week programme on RTÉ Radio One he said that having spoken to consultants in this area there had been significant differences in recent weeks in terms of “delayed exits “ of patients from intensive care units and increased mortality.

Mr Reid said there were still 430 patients with Covid-19 receiving critical care in hospitals outside of intensive care units. He said about two thirds of these patients would be discharged but one third may need to go to intensive care units or indeed may die.

The HSE chief executive said that higher grade FFP2 masks were being provided to more staff in hospitals as had been sought over the weekend by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

He said the draw down of these masks had increased from 130,000 per week to 1.3 million per week.

He said the HSE had “lowered the bar” on where such masks should be used on January 13th. He said if the risk determined that such higher grade masks should be used, then they were available for staff. He said the HSE would strengthen its communication to the hospital system about this issue if needed. He said the HSE had a good supply of such FFP2 masks from an Irish company.

Mr Reid also said that the HSE would be putting in place from January 27th greater testing of staff in hospitals using a supply of 500,000 antigen tests which it had received.

He said the HSE was anxious to see a resumption of testing of close contacts of Covid-19 cases which was suspended a number of weeks ago as a result of the major spike in the numbers involved. However he said it would need to see the number of cases fall below 2,000 on a sustained basis for a number of days for this to take place.

Mr Reid also said that by the end of Sunday residents and staff in all nursing nursing homes would have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with the exception of a very small number due to outbreaks.

Mr Reid said the plan to commence the vaccination of people aged over 70 in the community would continue from mid February, despite the announcement from AstraZeneca on Friday that there would be delays in the provision of supplies. “We are not quite sure of the amounts just yet in terms of how long it will take to complete that (process).”