Boy (14) remanded in custody over knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre

A 14-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after he was charged with carrying out a knife attack in Dublin’s docklands area.

The woman (48) a foreign national living in Dublin, remains in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital following the attack on Wednesday night.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was arrested on Friday and appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda Mark Barry of Store Street Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He said the 14-year-old boy made no reply when charges were put to him in the early hours of Saturday.

The boy, represented by solicitor Yvonne Bambury, made no application for bail. The judge noted there was a bed available at the Oberstown youth detention centre and remanded him in custody.

The defence solicitor said the teen’s family was anxious that he would get a psychiatric evaluation that the court directed. He will appear at the Children’s Court on Wednesday.

The boy, dressed in a black jacket and wine hoodie waved to his mother and other close relatives who were present for the brief hearing.

He is charged with assault causing harm contrary to Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

He also has a connected charge for unlawful possession of a knife as a weapon at the CHQ Building near the IFSC in Dublin 1.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast that reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.