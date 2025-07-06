A ‘typical but unique teenager’ - Darragh Byrne, who died at Conor’s Pass in Kerry, remembered in service

Darragh Byrne was remembered at his requiem Mass as a warm, kind and talented youngster

A 16-year-old boy who died following a fall near a lake on the Conor Pass in Co Kerry was remembered at his requiem Mass as a warm, kind and talented youngster who was taken from this life “far too soon”.

Darragh Byrne of Ballysally in Charleville, Co Cork, was visiting the area with his parents when he fell from a height at Pedlar’s Lake close to Daingean Uí Chúis on Tuesday afternoon.

He was the only child of James Byrne and his schoolteacher wife Siobhan.

Fr Pat Corkery told mourners at noon requiem Mass in the Holy Cross Church in Charleville on Sunday that Darragh made very good use of his life.

“Ever since a very young age, Darragh had a great interest in computer and technologies,” he said. “Many an old laptop he patched up. He enjoyed many outdoor pursuits including swimming, cycling and hiking.”

He had a great love for music and took up drums at an early age, the Mass heard. He had also recently begun to teach himself the guitar and was a keen reader who loved history and the classics.

“He was a strong believer in wrongs and rights and was deeply concerned about current world affairs. He had a deep desire for peace.”

Fr Corkery, who celebrated the Mass alongside two other priests, said classmates of Darragh had gathered at CBS Charleville earlier this week to remember their close friend. His friends were asked to write down memories they had of Darragh.

Fr Corkery read out a sample of the notes, one of which said Darragh “liked to get his point of view across” while also being “fun in class.” Another boy said Darragh “liked the craic and the joke”.

“Darragh always showed great loyalty to his family and friends. Family was very important to Darragh,” Fr Corkery said.

“Darragh will be so missed by all who loved him. In many ways Darragh was a typical teenager. But he was also completely unique. Darragh has gone ahead of you far too soon. But he is waiting for you in eternity.”

Fr Corkery said the family had asked that he thank doctors, paramedics, gardaí, Dingle and Killarney Mountain Rescue, Shannon Rescue 115, CBS Charleville, family, neighbours and friends for their help since tragedy struck.

Locals had formed long lines to sign the condolence book for Darragh in the church foyer. A picture of a smiling and happy Darragh had been placed next to it. A photograph of the youngster had also been put on his wicker coffin at the top of the church.

Pupils of CBS Charleville, dressed in their school uniforms, were among the mourners. Darragh is survived by his parents, his grandfather George Fehilly, grandmother Marie Byrne, and extended family and friends. Following the Mass a cremation service took place at Shannon Crematorium.

In a post on social media earlier this week management at CBS Charleville said Darragh was much liked teachers and classmates alike.

“Darragh was a bright and uplifting presence in our school community – a gentle, kind hearted and considerate young person who radiated warmth and positivity,” it said. “Whether in the classroom, walking our corridors, or spending times with his friends, he left a meaningful and lasting impact. His generous nature, intelligence and talent inspired all who knew him.

“Darragh will be missed deeply by his friends, his classmates, and all the staff here at CBS Charleville. His absence leaves a space that cannot be filled, and we will remember him with great affection and sorrow.”

A file on his death is to be prepared for the Coroner and an inquest will take place at a later date.