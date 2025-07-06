Kerry to face Meath and Galway to face Dublin in All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals

The semi-final line-up for the 2025 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship has been confirmed.

Holders Kerry will face off against Meath and 2024 runners-up Galway will face Dublin, with both games scheduled for Sunday, July 19th.

Last year, these ties were quarter-finals pairings, with Kerry victorious over Meath, while Galway got the better of Dublin.

Síofra O’Shea led the way for champions Kerry, scoring a hat-trick in their 3-12 to 0-11 win over Kildare in Tralee. Two of the goals came in the opening half when the Kingdom were playing against the wind in Tralee.

Even though the Lilywhites got off to a very strong start, notching four points in the opening nine minutes to take the early ascendancy, the concession of the two green flags before the break was a hammer blow to the visitors who trailed by 2-5 to 0-7 at the interval.

A Kate Slevin first-half penalty laid the platform for Daniel Moynihan’s charges as last year’s runners-up Galway built a 1-7 to 0-3 interval over Waterford at Tuam Stadium.

But while Lauren McGregor’s strike early in the second period – she finished with 1-7 – breathed new life in the Déise challenge, they were unable to catch Galway who went on to win by 1-18 to 1-12.

Hannah Tyrrell was in superb form as Dublin ousted Cork by 3-15 to 0-7 at Parnell Park, her goal from a penalty helping Dublin build a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead having played against the breeze.

Katie Quirke led a Cork revival after the restart but Dublin pulled away and sealed the win with late goals from Kate Sullivan and Sinead Goldrick to advance to the last four.

Meath saw off Tipperary by 2-17 to 1-6 in Navan to set up a semi-final meeting with champions Kerry. Goals from Vikki Wall and Niamh Gallogly put Meath into a commanding 2-9 to 0-2 interval lead. Tipperary never looked like catching them although Aishling Moloney found the net in the closing stages.

Meanwhile, Armagh and Mayo ensured survival in the senior grade for 2026.

Armagh got the better of Donegal by 0-15 to 0-5, while Mayo overcame Leitrim by 2-14 to 0-13 in relegation playoffs which doubled up as provincial derbies on Saturday. Mayo manager Liam McHale stepped down after two years in charge after ensuring his native county’s top-flight status.

Donegal and Leitrim both have a second chance next Saturday, July 12th, but the losers of that tie will be relegated to the Intermediate grade for next season.

In the Intermediate Championship, Wicklow were victorious by 3-11 to 3-8 after extra-time over Offaly on Sunday in an all-Leinster relegation clash, to ensure survival.

Wicklow can look forward to Intermediate fare again next year, with Offaly relegated to the Junior ranks.

Results:

Dublin 3-15 Cork 0-7

Galway 1-18 Waterford 1-12

Kerry 3-12 Kildare 0-11

Meath 2-17 Tipperary 1-6