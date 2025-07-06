Mother dies 11 days after being hit by car

A mother has died in hospital 11 days after suffering serious injuries when she parked her car on a steep hill, only for it to roll backwards and hit her.

Denise Morey, of Kilmore Road in Knocknaheeny in Cork city, died at Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Friday.

The 60-year-old had been treated since June 23rd in the intensive care unit at the hospital, where she had been taken following the accident on Pophams Road in Farranaree on the northside of the city.

Emergency services and gardaí responded after they received reports that a woman had been struck by a car that had unexpectedly moved. The road was closed to facilitate an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Mrs Morey is survived by her husband Bill, extended family and friends.

She will lie in repose at Coughlan’s Funeral Home in Shandon Street in Cork on Tuesday from 10am. A requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny.