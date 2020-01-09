Man dies following road traffic collision in Kerry

A man has died following a road traffic collision involving two cars in Co Kerry.

The fatal collision occurred Finnegan’s Cross, Kilcummin on Thursday morning at about 6.45am.

The elderly man was taken to Kerry University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An elderly woman has been taken to the same hospital where she is described as being in a critical condition while another woman has also been taken to Kerry University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A Garda forensic team is currently at the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.