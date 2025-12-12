Liam Neeson denies anti-vax views after narrating Covid documentary

Representatives for Liam Neeson have pushed back against claims that the actor is against the use of vaccines.

Liam Neeson has lent his voice to a new documentary that questions the legitimacy of vaccines and praises Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary, Robert F Kennedy junior

The film, called Plague of Corruption, is narrated by the Taken actor and based on a bestselling book co-authored by Judy Mikovits, a controversial former scientist who gained notoriety during the Covid pandemic. She claimed Covid was caused by a bad strain of the flu vaccine and urged people not to get vaccinated.

Her co-author is the film’s executive producer, Kent Heckenlively, who has also written books with far-right radio host Alex Jones, whose claim that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax led to a defamation penalty of $1.4bn. Heckenlively recently posted on social media: “Liam Neeson for the win. Aslan in on our side!”

Heckenlively is also featured in the film, which is directed by Michael Mazzola, who has previously worked on documentaries about UFO conspiracies.

Representatives for Neeson have pushed back against claims that the actor is against the use of vaccines.

“We all recognise that corruption can exist within the pharmaceutical industry, but that should never be conflated with opposition to vaccines,” a statement sent to the Guardian reads. “Liam never has been, and is not, anti-vaccination. His extensive work with Unicef underscores his long-held support for global immunisation and public-health initiatives. He did not shape the film’s editorial content, and any questions about its claims or messaging should be directed to the producers.”

In the documentary viewed by the Guardian, the narration read by Neeson states that those on the pro-vaccine side have demanded “unconditional submission to our public institutions” and “science has become dangerously politicised”.

Kennedy is one of many talking heads interviewed, stating: “The big problem with vaccines is that they just aren’t safely tested.”

He also attacks former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci. His criticism is accompanied by clips from the BBC’s 2004 documentary Guinea Pig Kids, which alleged dangerous misconduct involved in HIV drug testing on children. “He should be in prison,” he says.

In 2007, the BBC apologised for “serious breaches” of its editorial guidelines after the Center for HIV Law and Policy complained about the documentary’s content. The corporation’s editorial complaints unit criticised makers for giving undue weight to an expert witness who was a leading advocate of the false proposition that HIV was unconnected to Aids. An investigation also refuted claims that children died during the trials.

The narration read by Neeson criticises Covid lockdowns, saying: “Thousands of lives were lost, not to the virus, but to the mental anguish brought on by these harsh restrictions.”

In a section on Covid vaccines, the narration references a report that says they were both “rushed to market” and viewed as “dangerous experiments” and adds that those responsible “continue to evade accountability”.

Last month, Kennedy instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its long-standing position that autism isn’t caused by vaccines. “The whole thing about ‘vaccines have been tested and there’s been this determination made’ is just a lie,” Kennedy said.

The supposed connection between vaccines and autism is also referenced by the film, despite a new report from the World Health Organisation that states there has been no link found.

“We cannot change the past, but we can demand transparency and accountability for the future,” Neeson’s script says. “We cannot bring back every loved one we lost, but we can honour their memory by seeking and upholding the truth.” This is followed by footage of politicians praising Kennedy before he speaks during his confirmation hearing.

“This is not the end of our story,” Neeson says at the end. “This is the beginning of a new chapter.”

Neeson has previously expressed his support of vaccines in his role as a Unicef global ambassador, calling them “a remarkable human success story” in 2022. “The conversation about vaccines in recent years has lost sight of how much good they have done for each of us. We need to celebrate this. It is perhaps one of the biggest collective achievements in human history.” – The Guardian