Met Éireann forecasts heavy rain, spot flooding and cold nights over the weekend

Ireland has been under weather warnings earlier in the week, as Storm Bram brought very strong winds and high coastal water levels. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire

There is more unsettled weather on the way this weekend, according to forecaster Met Éireann.

Friday will be mainly dry apart from showers on Atlantic coasts which will spread further eastward throughout the day.

The showers will become largely confined to the northwest by this evening. Highest temperatures will range from 6 to 10 degrees.

Scattered showers will continue to affect Atlantic coastal counties on Friday night. Most places will be dry overnight but cloud will build in the west, leading to patchy drizzle arriving in some coastal areas by the morning.

Temperatures will drop to 1 to 5 degrees overnight.

Saturday morning is expected to be dry and breezy with brighter weather in the south and east. Rain and drizzle will spread over Ulster and Connacht during the morning with some heavy showers.

The rain will gradually spread south-eastwards across the rest of the country through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach 8 to 12 degrees.

Saturday night is due to be rather wet and windy with widespread rain, heaviest in Atlantic coastal counties.

Sunday morning will also be wet and windy with widespread outbreaks of rain, but drier weather is expected by the evening.

Rain will be heaviest and most persistent in Munster and south Leinster with spot flooding possible. Temperatures will reach 11 to 13 degrees in the day, dropping to 6 to 9 degrees overnight.

Looking to next week, Met Éireann said there will be “a continuation of unsettled weather”.