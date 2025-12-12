Edenderry fire: Gardaí search homes in Offaly and Kildare

Mary Holt (60) and Tadgh Farrell (4) were killed in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly. Photographs: Families

Gardaí are carrying out searches of a number of houses across two counties as part of their investigation into the deaths of a young boy and his grand-aunt in a fatal house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

Tadgh Farrell (4) and Mary Holt (60) were killed and the young boy’s grandmother seriously injured when the home in the Castleview Park area was attacked shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday.

Gardaí from the Serious Crime Unit, from the Laois/Offaly division, began carrying out searches at three properties in Co Kildare and Co Offaly on Friday morning.

The Garda Investigation team was supported by national units including Special Tactics and Operations Command, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and units from Laois/Offaly Garda division and Kildare/Carlow Garda division.

An Garda Síochána appealed for anyone with any information on the violent fatal incident to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí released CCTV images of the firebomb attack earlier this week.

The funeral of Tadgh Farrell will be held on Friday at 12pm in St Mary’s Church in Edenderry, while Mary Holt will be buried following a funeral on Sunday.

The young boy’s father, Aaron Holt, was denied compassionate bail to attend his son’s funeral.

Mr Holt (27), who is awaiting sentence for serious drug offences, made an urgent application before Judge Kenneth Connolly at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday afternoon.

He appeared via video-link from the Midlands Prison.

The father-of-three, from Castleview Park, Edenderry, remained silent throughout the contested bail hearing and showed no emotion when the judge ruled on his application.

Opposing the application, State Solicitor for County Offaly Sandra Mahon called Detective Garda Joseph Bradley, who testified that Mr Holt was “front and centre” of the drug trade in and around Edenderry.

The garda said there would be fears for Mr Holt and other people’s safety if he was released.