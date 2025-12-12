Transport firm Go-Ahead Ireland seeks 400 workers for bus services

The firm is recruiting drivers, mechanics, apprentices and other workers. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Bus company Go-Ahead Ireland plans to recruit 400 workers after winning a contract for 65 bus routes around Dublin.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) recently announced it had awarded the management of the routes to Go-Ahead, which emerged as the successful bidder for the contract earlier this year.

Now Go-Ahead Ireland is seeking 400 drivers, mechanics, apprentices and other workers to staff the new services, the company said on Thursday.

At least 90 of those employees will be based at its new depot in Co Wicklow. Go-Ahead has already begun recruiting the workers, a statement said.

Under the contract, Go-Ahead will operate 65 routes in the Greater Dublin Area.

According to the NTA, the firm began running 25 of those services late last month.

It will add the other 40 as the state agency proceeds with phases eight to 11 of the BusConnects network, which is meant to streamline public transport.

Part of the British-based Go-Ahead group, the company has been operating in the Republic since 2018.

It has contracts for 37 routes at present, including five commuter services in Leinster. It carried more than 22 million passengers last year.

The bus company employs 900 people here, its statement says.

Dervla McKay, managing director, Go-Ahead Ireland, said the business had progressed steadily since its launch.

“We also look forward to launching our largest depot yet in Northwest Business Park, Dublin, which will house the majority of our northside-based routes and play a central role in supporting our continued growth,” she said.

Daniel Lewis, chief commercial officer, said the latest contract was a “milestone” for the company.

Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Transport, congratulated the company on its job-creation plans.

“Investment in our public transport services and the commitment of operators such as Go-Ahead Ireland go hand in hand in furthering the development of sustainable public transport that benefits communities,” he said.

Go-Ahead has businesses in Britain, Scandinavia, Australia and Singapore.

These include bus and train services. It runs the Gatwick Express railway service connecting the airport in southeastern England with central London.