Church services

CATHEDRALS

National Cathedral of Saint Patrick, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY OF ADVENT- 09.15 EUCHARIST said in the Lady Chapel. 11.15 CHORAL EUCHARIST - sung by the Lay Vicars Choral. Palestrina: Missa Aeterna Christi Munera, Handl: Canite tuba in Sion, Preacher: The Reverend A.W.A. Mayes, B.A., M.Litt., Prebendary of Newcastle. 15.15 CAROLS FOR ALL - sung by the Cathedral Choir. CHORAL EVENSONG at 17.30 Monday to Thursday. EUCHARIST at 11.05 on Thursday and Saturday. For further information visit www.stpatrickscathedral.ie/worship.

Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin THE THIRD SUNDAY OF ADVENT - 11.00 CHORAL EUCHARIST sung by the Cathedral Choir - Vierne: Messe Solennelle, Psalm 146: 4-10, Jack Oades: Ut queant laxis, Preacher: Revd David White. 15.30 CHORAL EVENSONG - sung by the Cathedral Choir - Stanford: Evening Service in A, Psalm 12, Gibbons: This is the record of John. EVENING PRAYER at 17.00 Monday, Weds, & Friday. EUCHARIST with prayers for healing and wholeness at 12.45 Thursday. CELTIC EUCHARIST 12.45 Friday. CHORAL EVENSONG - 18.00 Tuesday 16th December - Responses: Matthew Martin, Psalm 84, Gabriel Jackson: The Truro Service, Trad: Gabriel’s Message.

CHURCH OF IRELAND

Zion Parish Church Sunday 14th December - The Third Sunday of Advent. 9am Holy Communion (trad), 10.30am Morning Prayer. All welcome.

METHODIST

About the Methodist Church:The Methodist Church in Ireland is a community of people drawn together by Gods love, who seek to live wholeheartedly as followers of Jesus for the transformation of the world. With 212 churches spread across the island of Ireland from North to South, and East to West. To find a church near you visithttps://irishmethodist.org

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin The Methodist Church, Northumberland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire. Sunday Service 11am. Our services are available at www.dlmc.org

RELIGIOUS SOCIETY OF FRIENDS

Quaker Meetings in Ireland Visitors are always welcome to join us for Meeting for Worship at any of our Meeting Houses around the country. You will be warmly welcomed and there will be an opportunity to ask any questions you might have. You will find a list of Meetings on our website: https://quakers-in-ireland.ie/map-of-quaker-meetings-worship-groups/