Father of Edenderry fire victim Tadgh Farrell refused bail to attend son’s funeral

Four-year-old Tadhg Farrell, who was killed in a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly on Saturday night

The father of four-year-old Tadgh Farrell, who was killed with his grandaunt in the firebombing of a house in Edenderry, Co Offaly, has been denied compassionate bail to attend his son’s funeral.

Aaron Holt (27), who is awaiting sentence for serious drug offences, made an urgent application before Judge Kenneth Connolly at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday afternoon.

Holt appeared via video-link from the Midlands Prison. His counsel, Catherine McCormack, said it arose from the recent tragedy at Castleview Park that claimed the life of his son and his 60-year-old aunt, and left his mother in intensive care.

Tadhg’s removal was scheduled for Thursday evening. His funeral is on Friday.

Father-of-three Holt, from Castleview Park, Edenderry, remained silent throughout the contested bail hearing and showed no emotion when the judge ruled on his application.

Opposing the application, State Solicitor for County Offaly Sandra Mahon called Detective Garda Joseph Bradley, who testified that Holt was “front and centre” of the drug trade in and around Edenderry. The garda said there would be fears for Holt and other people’s safety if he were released.

Judge Connolly noted Holt is on remand awaiting sentence at Tullamore Circuit Court in January over a seizure of €32,910 worth of heroin near his home. The offence, under section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, is punishable by a possible minimum 10-year sentence.

Detective Garda Bradley confirmed that on June 20th, Holt received a nine-month jail term at Tullamore District Court for other drug dealing offences committed while he was on bail for the heroin seizure. A few weeks later, in the same court, he received a three-month consecutive sentence for driving without insurance.

Tadgh Farrell (4) was killed in a house fire in Edenderry, Co Offaly.

His Circuit Court bail was revoked, with his consent, on July 1st, following concerns from the prosecution about the bail terms.

Judge Connolly remarked that even if bail was to be granted, the issue could be moot, as Holt was already serving a sentence. However, he pointed out that the prison could also grant him compassionate release from his existing period of imprisonment to attend the removal and funeral.

Detective Garda Bradley said the heroin seizure resulted from CCTV surveillance of a second male and Holt’s movement of a plastic bag, which gardaí recovered. It was found to contain 219 grammes of heroin.

Judge Connolly heard Holt has 57 prior criminal convictions, 54 of which were committed on bail, and 10 for drug offences. He also has a history of failing to appear in court, resulting in 15 bench warrants dating back to 2017.

Asked by Ms Mahon, on where he placed Holt on Edenderry’s drug “pecking order”, Detective Garda Bradley said Holt is “front and centre: the principal supplier of illegal drugs in Edenderry and the surrounding area”.

He added he had “grave concerns” Holt would commit further offences if released and that he was a flight risk.

Questioned by the judge as to whether he had anything to say about the danger to life or safety of Holt or other person, the detective said he had, in light of recent events in Edenderry.

Holt, who did not testify, had indicated via an affidavit that he wished to attend his son’s funeral and not be handcuffed.

Counsel outlined that Holt indicated he would abide by any conditions set down by the court.

Ruling on the application, Judge Connolly emphasised his deep sympathies for Holt and his situation, but he said he had no hesitation in refusing his application.

Judge Connolly said Holt has an appalling record of persistent offending. He noted the evidence of the safety concerns, the tick list, and the nature and value of the drug seizure for which he was awaiting sentencing.