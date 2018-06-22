Long hot summer: no end in sight to next week’s heatwave

The weather is set to get hotter day by day next week with no indication yet when the upcoming heatwave will end, Met Éireann has said.

Temperatures will hit 24 degrees this weekend and then steadily rise into next week, reaching 28 degrees or more by Wednesday. Working off current forecasts there is no “peak” in sight to the warm, dry spell of weather.

“This area of high pressure sitting over the country has given us no indication that it is going to leave,” a spokeswoman for Met Éireann’s forecasting division said.

On Monday temperatures across most of Ireland will be 25 degrees and will not drop below more than 15 degrees during the night.

Temperatures on Tuesday will start off at around 21 degrees from 10am and could reach 26 degrees by late afternoon. The warm, dry weather will hang around for the evening, dropping to 15 degrees by 10pm along the coast from Dublin to Cork.

But temperatures along parts of the western coast such as Galway and Limerick could still be close to 23 degrees around the same time.

Wednesday is set to be hotter still, with highest temperatures to hit 28 degrees in much of Leinster by 4pm. The rest of the country will not be far behind at 27 degrees, which will hold well into the evening before dropping to between 14 and 20 degrees that night.

The next day will be similar, if not slightly hotter at 28 degrees or above. But coastal areas may be slightly cooler over the week due to stronger breezes.

Met Éireann’s definition of a heatwave is five consecutive days of maximum temperatures of 25 degrees and over for a given location, which looks set to be met next week based on current forecasts.

This data is taken from a new weather forecaster model on Met Éireann’s website, www.met.ie, which offers a guide to how the next week will shape up based on computer predictions. Meteorologists interpret these models along with other information and readings to draw up their weather forecasts.