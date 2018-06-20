Junior Cert technology: Virtual reality among topics on ‘accessible’ paper

Augmented reality, virtual reality headsets and self-driving cars were among the topics on a “fresh and accessible” higher level Junior Cert technology , according to Fiona Byrne, a teacher at Castleknock Community College.

“Section A was a nice introduction to the exam, with students required to answer 25 out of 32 short questions,” said Ms Byrne, an ASTI representative.

“It is, however, a very packed paper and very few students will have left early.”

In section B of the paper, students were asked to draw an object in its flat form, which required good visualisation skills and spatial awareness.

“The electronics question included a reference to a 555 timer, which a lot of students may have found intimidating.

“The question itself, however, wasn’t too difficult. The question on technology used for bike rental schemes was particularly interesting and carried a lot of marks.”

The ordinary level paper did not contain any surprises and included questions on wind turbines and VR headsets as well as a reference to Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Earlier this year, mice throughout Ireland turned their attentions to getting back into our homes after thousands of students worked on a humane mousetrap for their technology project. The project accounts for 50 per cent of student marks.