Lifeboat called out to assist two yachts off Co Cork coast

A lifeboat was called out to assist two yachts off the coast of Co Cork on Sunday afternoon.

The Courtmacsherry Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) all-weather lifeboat was called at 2.20pm to assist a 12.5m (41ft) yacht containing five people, which got into difficulty around the Seven Heads.

The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 2.50pm and secured a tow line to the stricken vessel as it was near a rocky shoreline. The RNLI said visibility was poor on Sunday afternoon but managed to bring the yacht into the Courtmacsherry Harbour.

The yacht was en route from Cobh to Baltimore when the call-out for assistance was raised with Valentia Radio Coast Guard.

The second call-out came at 5.10pm as a 10.7m (35ft) yacht got into difficulty 4.8km (3 miles) off the Old Head of Kinsale.

The lifeboat reached the lone sailor at 5.40pm and the yacht was taken in tow and is proceeding back to Courtmacsherry.