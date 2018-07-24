Irish couple on honeymoon caught up in Greek wildfires

An Irish couple on their honeymoon in Greece have been caught up in the wildfires sweeping through a Greek resort town which has claimed the lives of at least 74 people.

The couple are understood to have been separated as they fled the blaze which broke out in the town of Mati east of Athens, late on Monday afternoon.

The man remains missing and the woman is currently being treated in a Greek hospital for a serious burn injury.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it would not be in a position to comment on the specifics of any Irish people caught up in the deadly fires but confirmed it was providing consular assistance to a number of people in Greece.

The Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said the country is “going through an unspeakable tragedy” and has declared a three-day national mourning period.

Emergency crews found one group of 26 victims, some of them youngsters, lying close together near the top of a cliff overlooking a beach.

“They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn’t make it in time. Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced,” Nikos Economopoulos, the head of Greece’s Red Cross, told Skai TV. The strong smell of charred buildings and trees lingered in the air in parts of Mati on Tuesday, where white smoke rose from smouldering fires. Residents wandered the streets, some searching for their burned-out cars, others for their pets.

Coastguard vessels and other boats rescued almost 700 people who had managed to get to the shoreline and pulled another 19 survivors and six dead bodies from the sea, the coastguard said.

It was unclear how many people remained unaccounted for as coastguard vessels combed beaches to find any remaining survivors, with military hospitals on full alert, the government’s spokesman said.

One of the youngest victims was thought to be a six-month-old baby who died of smoke inhalation, officials said. Of the at least 94 people injured, 11 were in intensive care, and 23 were children, they added.

Meanwhile Irish holidaymakers travelling to Greece have been advised to speak to their travel company or accommodation provider as the wildfires which broke out on Monday afternoon continued to burn.

The Irish Travel Agents Association has said it has been in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs and is monitoring the situation.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the association said: “This particular region isn’t a main destination for Irish tourists.

“People on holiday in this area are advised to monitor news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, their travel company or their accommodation providers.

“Anyone due to travel imminently to the areas affected should speak to their travel company or accommodation provider.”