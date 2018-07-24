Funeral takes place of pensioner who was beaten to death

The funeral has taken place of pensioner Anthony (Tony) Tims who died as a result of head injuries following an alleged assault at his home by his son.

A crowd of about 100 mourners turned out for the funeral at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Rowlagh, Clondalkin.

A photograph of Mr Tims was placed on his coffin and a wreath made in the words “Dad” was placed on the altar.

Mr Tims was discovered with serious injuries at his home in Rowlagh Green, Clondalkin, on July 13th. He had celebrated his 74th birthday earlier that day.

He was rushed to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His son Mark Tims (46) has been charged with assault in connection with his father’s death and remains in custody until his next hearing on August 17th.

Fr Shan Ó Cuív said Tony Tims had died in “tragic circumstances” and there was a lot of grief for “everybody involved”.

Those gathered in the church were there in “tremendous sadness and confusion” given what had happened to him.

Fr Ó Cuív added: “To some extent the tragedy comes into the public eye. At one level people feel free to pass their own judgements.”

He told mourners that people were not in a position to judge what had happened to Mr Tims. “We are God’s children and God has plans for each one of us.

“There is not one of us here, and I start by pointing at myself first, that can claim we are one of God’s perfect children. Far from it.”

Following funeral mass, Mr Tims’ remains were buried in Palmerstown Cemetery.