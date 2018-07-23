Teenager (16) appears in court for attempted burglary of pensioner’s home

A pensioner was left in a frightened state after disturbing a then 15-year-old boy breaking into her home in Tallaght in Dublin, a court has heard.

The boy, now aged 16, appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court on Monday charged with attempted burglary and criminal damage to a door at the 75-year-old woman’s house at Brookview Terrace on August 17th, 2017.

Outlining the allegations, Garda David Morris told Judge John O’Connor the accused and another person climbed over the back wall and broke into a garden shed where they got tools and used them to break in through the back door of the house.

There was a 75-year-old woman in the sitting room who shouted at them and they fled.

Garda Morris said the woman was “very frightened from the incident”.

The teen was allegedly captured on CCTV, the court heard.

Judge O’Connor adjourned the case until a date in September for the defence to argue why the case should not be sent forward to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing powers.

The boy, who was accompanied to court by his lawyer and a family member, was remanded on continuing bail.

He also faces charges for possessing implements for use in a theft and stealing €70 in two other incidents.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead. Gardaí were ordered to provide disclosure of evidence to the defence.