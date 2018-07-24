Irish holidaymakers travelling to Greece advised to speak to travel companies

Irish holidaymakers travelling to Greece have been advised to speak to their travel company or accommodation provider after wildfires swept through a resort town killing at least 74 people.

It broke out in Mati, east of Athens on Monday afternoon and was still burning in some areas on Tuesday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is providing consular assistance to a number of Irish people in Greece.

The Irish Travel Agents Association said it is in contact with the department and are monitoring the situation.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the association said: “This particular region isn’t a main destination for Irish tourists.

“People on holiday in this area are advised to monitor news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, their travel company or their accommodation providers.

“Anyone due to travel imminently to the areas affected should speak to their travel company or accommodation provider.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said “Greece is going through an unspeakable tragedy”. Mr Tsipras has declared a three-day national mourning period.