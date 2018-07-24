65 patients recalled by Dublin hospital over incomplete colonoscopies

A Co Dublin hospital has contacted 65 patients to recall them for repeat colonoscopies after a staff member expressed concerns that a consultant had failed to conduct a complete examination.

St Columcille’s Hospital in Loughlinstown, south Co Dublin has conducted a review of 157 colonoscopies – internal endoscopic bowel examinations undertaken to detect abnormalities, cancers or potential cancers – performed by a consultant between November 2017 and April 2018.

The hospital recommended that 65 patients be called back for a repeat procedure after it was discovered that in these cases there was an incomplete photographic record taken of the end section of the bowel.

The issue was raised by a staff member about the consultant, who was employed on a “sessional” basis and is no longer working at the hospital. It led to an investigation of all procedures conducted by the consultant.

The review commenced last week and a spokeswoman for Ireland East Hospital Group, which is responsible for St Columcille’s, said that contact has been made with all 65 affected patients and their referring doctors.

The hospital stressed that the patients were being recalled for a repeat colonoscopy as a precautionary measure and that the risk to patients was low.

The cases relate to diagnostic colonoscopies where the procedures were requested by a patient’s doctor to investigate gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain or bleeding.

The repeat procedures are expected to be completed around the end of August.

“We acknowledge that patients may be anxious about being called for an appointment but I want to reassure them that this is purely a precautionary measure,” said Dr Garret Cullen, clinical lead for endoscopy at Ireland East Hospital Group.

“Appointments are currently being scheduled and we expect this process to be complete within four weeks.”

The hospital’s spokeswoman said the concern for patients was “low” because the colonoscopies are “just one part of the patient’s package of care.”

“Our quality standards demand that we have absolute certainty and as part of this the process requires the patients involved should be contacted and recalled for a further procedure,” she said.

The hospital had no further comment to make about the consultant responsible for the incomplete colonoscopies and would not say whether the medic was working in another hospital.

The group said that the review process was “aided by a newly established reporting system.”

A caller from Co Carlow to RTÉ’s Liveline phone-in radio programme said that his partner was one of the 65 people affected and that the woman received a call late last week from the hospital requesting that she be recalled for a precautionary repeat colonoscopy.

The caller, whose was named Joey on the programme, said the hospital sent out a taxi driver with paperwork for his partner to be signed on Friday evening in advance of her repeat colonoscopy on Monday.

He expressed concern that the process felt “rushed” and should have been dealt with better. It led to a stressful weekend for the couple, he said. The repeat colonoscopy ultimately showed no abnormalities.