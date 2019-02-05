Gardaí seek help tracing missing man (26) from Galway

Gardaí have appealed for help from members of the public in searching for a 26-year-old man from Galway city.

Roland Mitchell, originally from Fr Griffin Road, was last seen at 7pm on Saturday evening. He was reported missing by his family.

He is 155cm (5ft 11in) with sandy brown hair and of slight build. When last seen he was wearing a black denim jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda station on 091 576257 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.