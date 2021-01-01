Covid-19: Medical professionals, share your experiences of dealing with the third wave

A third wave of Covid-19 is placing huge pressure on Ireland’s health service and we want to hear about the experiences of medical professionals responding to the pandemic.

Are you receiving support in your role and do you have easy access to adequate supplies of PPE and other equipment? Is the health system better able to cope than during the first or second wave of the virus? How are interactions with patients and their families? Has the pandemic affected your relationship with colleagues, has it improved them or is the strain beginning to show? How confident are you in the roll out of the vaccination programme?

