A happy ewe year for Donegal farming family

It’s already a very happy ewe year for one Donegal farming family.

Christopher and Niamh McLaughlin from the Isle of Doagh were over the moon after their Belclare ewe had five lambs.

This was the first time the McLaughlins ever recorded five lambs to one ewe on their farm on the Inishowen peninsula.

The quintuplet lambs were born on Sunday.

Triplet lambs are unusual and quads even more so but the arrival of quintuplet lambs is rare.

Niamh said everyone was speechless after the five newborns arrived safe and sound.

“We have never had anything like this before and there was a lot of excitement.

“We are all just so happy that they arrived safely and it was great to see them all healthy and jumping around.

“This was by far the best Christmas present ever,” she added.

Ewe said it, Niamh!