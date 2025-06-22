Anti-racism and anti-immigration demonstrations held in Dublin city

Anti-immigration supporters on Dublin’s O’Connell Bridge. They are separated by police from the pro-immigration counter protest. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

An anti-racism rally and an anti-immigration demonstration were held in Dublin city on Sunday.

O’Connell Bridge was closed for a time on Sunday afternoon as gardaí erected extensive barriers to separate the two crowds.

The United Against Racism rally began at the Central Plaza on Dame Street, marching through the city to O’Connell Bridge at about 2pm.

Several protesters carried signs saying: “Blame the Government, not migrants”; and: “Dublin stands against racism”. They also chanted: “Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here.”

The anti-immigration protest marched down O’Connell Street and turned left at O’Connell bridge before continuing along the quays.

Participants from both sides shouted and gestured towards each other from across the empty space between the barriers created by gardaí.

At one point, the anti-racism rally chanted at the anti-immigration group: “You say protect women, that’s a lie” and referenced a photo being carried by one person of MMA fighter Conor McGregor, who lost a civil trial where a Dublin woman accused him of raping her in a Dublin hotel.

A mock-up photograph depicts MMA fighter Conor McGregor alongside Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photograph: Collins Photos

The anti-immigration group, which was the larger of the two, was thick with large Tricolour flags.

“Whose streets? Our streets” some sang.

Several people were seen wearing “Make Ireland Great Again” green caps and holding US and Donald Trump banners, and some signs critical of RTÉ.

A United Against Racism demonstration on Dame Street, Dublin. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

There was an extensive Garda presence at the location where the two protest groups were due to cross paths.

The Garda Mounted Support Unit, the Public Order Unit, and Garda members from outside the Dublin Metropolitan Region were in attendance. – PA