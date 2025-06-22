Motorcyclist (50s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Cork

Gardaí were alerted to a motorcyclist who had been found unresponsive on Sunday morning. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A motorcylist in his 50s has died following a single-vehicle crash near Milford, Co Cork on Saturday.

In a statement, gardaí said they were alerted to a motorcyclist who had been found unresponsive on Sunday morning on the R515 at Coolnagour between Milford and Dromcolliher, Co Limerick.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward. In particular, they are requesting that anyone who was travelling in the area between 1pm and 6pm on Saturday, and who may have camera footage, to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The fatality was the second road death over the weekend. On Saturday, a man in his 60s died after he was hit by a tractor on the L7006 at Kilmurry, Sixmilebridge, in Co Clare.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision which happened shortly after 10.15am on Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transferred to University Hospital Limerick and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.