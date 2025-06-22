Evacuation of 15 Irish citizens from Israel under way, Tánaiste says

Siomon Harris said the Department of Foreign Affairs had been working with a 'small number of citizens in Iran who have expressed a wish to be evacuated'. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times.

An operation is ongoing on Sunday evening to evacuate a group of 15 Irish citizens and their dependents from Israel, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris has confirmed. He also said Irish diplomats were working to assist a small number of Irish citizens from Iran but did not specify the number.

Speaking to the media at Government Buildings on Sunday afternoon, Mr Harris said the evacuation operation was being done in partnership with other EU countries.

“There is an evacuation under way of Irish citizens and their dependents, 15 in total. We’ve been working closely with EU counterparts in relation to that

“I hope to be in a position to issue further details on that shortly,” he said..

Mr Harris said the Department of Foreign Affairs had been working with a “small number of citizens in Iran who have expressed a wish to be evacuated”.

He said the challenges in evacuating citizens from both countries was “not easy”.

“The airspace is closed, and the only way of being evacuated is over the land border, involving long journeys that are not only difficult (to navigate) but also dangerous,” he said.

He praised the “extraordinary work” being done by Irish diplomats in difficult and “often very dangerous” circumstances.

He said consular staff in both countries had a citizens’ register and some 200 citizens had registered in Israel and 29 in Iran.

Mr Harris also spoke by phone on Sunday afternoon with Iran’s deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi about the US bombing of Iran.

The call took place following a request from Iran’s government.

The Tánaiste said he got no indication from the Iranian minister that it would change its stance on refusing to return to negotiations.

“Being very honest, during the call I was met with an Iranian counterpart (who was) full of anger, and talking, in his words, about the aggressor.

“I made the point that he was talking to a representative of a European country that hasn’t in any way been an aggressor, and in fact, that the European Union has been consistent in our approach and united in our approach across 27 member states that we need to see de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue.”

He said he did not get any indication as of now that the position of Iran has changed. “That’s not a reason enough to keep engaging the talks shortly,” he added.