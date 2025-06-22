Mike Lynch’s superyacht set to be brought to Italian town where prosecutors based

Mike Lynch and his daughter died when superyacht the Bayesian sank off Sicily on August 19th, 2024. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Irish-born tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch’s superyacht is set to be taken to the town where Italian prosecutors investigating the sinking are based.

Seven people died when the Bayesian sank off Sicily on August 19th, 2024 including billionaire Mr Lynch (59), and his daughter Hannah (18).

Salvage crews spent Saturday raising the 56-metre (184ft) yacht above the water using one of Europe’s most powerful sea cranes near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily.

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's superyacht the Bayesian, is lifted to the surface near the fishing town of Porticello, Sicily. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

They said that on Sunday the vessel will be taken to Termini Imerese, a town around 20km away, where prosecutors investigating the sinking are based.

Italian prosecutors previously said raising and examining the yacht for evidence would provide key information for its investigation into possible charges of manslaughter and negligent shipwreck.

The vessel was originally expected to be raised last month but salvage efforts were delayed after a diver died during underwater work on May 9th, prompting greater use of remote-controlled equipment.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation, which began last month.

The Bayesian is lifted to the surface. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer (70) and his wife, Judy Bloomer (71) who were all British nationals.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks, Kent. - PA