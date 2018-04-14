Chief scout re-elected amid scrutiny on handling of rape claim

Chief scout Christy McCann has been re-elected head of Scouting Ireland at the youth organisation’s annual conference.

The national council meeting comes as the organisation is under intense scrutiny following revelations of a case review by child safety expert Ian Elliott of Scouting Ireland’s handling of a 2016 allegation by a female scout leader, who claimed she was raped by a male leader seven years earlier.

An internal crisis management group, set up in response to the Elliott report, recommended in March that Mr McCann should step aside, but he did not do so.

Mr Elliott’s report said a meeting Mr McCann held with the scout leader complained of in the rape allegation, while that person was under suspension in January 2017, “demonstrated a blatant disregard” for agreed safeguarding policies.

Despite this, the membership of the organisation backed Mr McCann for a second three-year term. The national council, or agm, took place at The Helix, in Dublin City University, and was attended by over 900 members.

Mr McCann was running unopposed, but still needed a majority of voters to support his re-election. The results of the elections to the group’s national management committee (who also make up its board of directors), were announced at 5:30pm.

Comprehensive overhaul

At the council, Scouting Ireland decided to hold an egm in June to introduce a comprehensive overhaul of the organisation’s governance structure.

Previously it was planned to hold the egm in October, but the national meeting has been brought forward due to the decision last week by Minister for Children Katherine Zappone to withhold State funding to the youth organisation until governance concerns were resolved.

The national council heard the organisation has reserve funding for about three months, after which time it could face financial difficulty if State grants, worth about €1 million a year, remain frozen.

In a statement, Scouting Ireland chief executive Dr John Lawlor said a decision was taken that “the process to enhance governance throughout the organisation will be accelerated”.

Dr Lawlor will be sending correspondence to Ms Zappone on Monday, and it is understood he will seek a meeting with the Minister.

“Our objective is best practice in safeguarding, and the highest standards of governance, and in respect of both to satisfy our members, our Minister and the public,” Dr Lawlor said.

The plan to reform Scouting Ireland’s governance structures has been in motion for the last three years. The proposals will include changes to how their board of directors is made up.

Dermot Lacey, Labour Party councillor and Scouting Ireland volunteer, attended the council as a delegate. Cllr Lacey said the decision to bring forward the governance reforms to June was “reasonable”, and he hoped Ms Zappone would respond “positively” to the move.

Atmosphere of concern

The atmosphere within the room throughout the day was one of “concern”, he said, and of “regret that an organisation that people are very proud to be a member of was embroiled in such a scenario”.

“I have been a member of Scouting Ireland for a long, long time, and I do believe that [the concerns] will be dealt with satisfactorily,” he said.

Brian Mannion, a scout leader in Clondalkin, said the organisation “came together” at the meeting, and voted in the members of its national management committee.

“I now think it’s up to the national management committee to get in touch with the Minister to discuss what must happen in order to restore funding to the organisation, and what must be improved upon,” he said.

Ollie Kehoe was also elected to the national committee at the council. The Elliott review criticised a meeting Mr Kehoe had with the subject of the complaint, when he was national secretary, as no records of what was discussed at the meeting were kept. Mr Kehoe was replaced as national secretary in April 2017.

The positions of two other senior volunteers criticised in the report, David Shalloo (chief commissioner for youth programmes) and Thérèse Bermingham (chief commissioner for adult resources), were not up for election this year.

An independent investigation into the actions of individuals “referred to adversely” in the Elliott report is expected to conclude in May.